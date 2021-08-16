Steelers requiring fans to bring masks to preseason game against Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin training at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are requiring all fans, staff and vendors to wear masks in indoor areas of Heinz Field for the preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 21.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status in all indoor areas; this includes indoor club levels, restrooms, elevators, Steelers Pro Shops and any other enclosed spaces. Anyone attending must bring their own masks with them before entering Heinz Field.

At this time, masks are not required in the concourse areas and upper and lower seating bowls for those who are vaccinated. Masks are also not required in outside club seating and suites with the window open.

The Steelers are strongly encouraging fans to wear masks when they aren’t actively eating or drinking. Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination status to enter the game.

“Heinz Field Management will continue to monitor CDC and public health officials’ guidelines and adjust our policies accordingly based on any changes to the policies and recommendations,” Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten said.