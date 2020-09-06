Steelers release Devlin “Duck” Hodges, sign Joshua Dobbs

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are making some changes at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers are releasing Devlin “Duck” Hodges, and picked Joshua Dobbs up on waivers, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday.

Steelers are releasing QB Duck Hodges to make room for QB Josh Dobbs, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

Hodges appeared in eight games with the Steelers last season. He completed just under 63 percent of his passes, passing for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Dobbs appeared in five regular season games in his career, all with the Steelers, in 2018. He had just 12 passing attempts, for 43 yards and one interception.