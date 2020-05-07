Steelers release 2020 football schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes against the New England Patriots in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams Thursday night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in the Hall-of-Fame Game on August 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. The preseason also includes games against Tampa Bay, New Orleans, the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh will open the season on Monday Night Football on the road at the New York Giants.

You can see the full Steelers schedule here:

Our 2020 season schedule has arrived!



More on our 2020 season schedule: https://t.co/Lvoi4eAf4a



📺: Schedule Release '20 | 8 pm on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/irnzHPwf3z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2020

The Steelers will play the Eagles at home on Sunday, Oct. 11.

