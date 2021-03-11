Steelers re-sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud to 1-year deal

Black & Gold Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) plays against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ray-Ray McCloud’s solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers earned the wide receiver/returner a second stint with the team.

The Steelers signed McCloud to a one-year deal on Thursday. McCloud had been a restricted free agent.

McCloud joined Pittsburgh last summer and made a strong push to secure a roster spot after becoming a difference maker on special teams. McCloud averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards — most of them quick screens — and ran for 65 yards on four carries.

His return gives the Steelers some inexpensive depth at wide receiver with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to leave when free agency begins next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Pittsburgh Steelers

Black and Gold Today – Standings/Schedule

Don't Miss