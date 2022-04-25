PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back safety Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal.

The deal, announced on Monday, will pay Edmunds $2.5 million.

Pittsburgh drafted Edmunds in the first round in 2018, but declined to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. He put together a solid 2021, picking off two passes and finishing with 89 tackles in 17 games.

The signing actually saved the Steelers more than $4 million based on what the value of Edmunds’ fifth-year option would have been having they picked it up.

While Edmunds has not developed into a star in four seasons, he’s been dependable and durable. He’s missed just one game in his career.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Bringing Edmunds back also gives the Steelers a little bit of flexibility in the draft. Pittsburgh has the 20th overall pick in the first round on Thursday and signing Edmunds takes away a position of need.