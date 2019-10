Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes as he is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is guided off the field to the locker room after taking a scary hit against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers announced Rudolph will not return to the game and say he suffered a concussion.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will not return to today’s game after being diagnosed with a concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 6, 2019

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas landed a big shot on Rudolph and Rudolph laid unconscious on the field briefly.

Devlin Hodges is in at QB. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 6, 2019

Steelers third string quarterback Devlin Hodges now enters the game. The Steelers trail 17-13 in the third quarter.