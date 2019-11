Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL has decided to fine Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the Browns-Steelers melee last Thursday night.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in the #Browns–#Steelers fight last Thursday, source said. Other players will be and have been fined, including those who left the bench area. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2019

Rapoport also says other players were will and have been fined.

On Thursday, Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension was reduced from 3 games to 2, while Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi’s suspensions were upheld.