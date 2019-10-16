Steelers QB Mason Rudolph cleared from concussion protocol

It looks like Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will be back on the field soon.
According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rudolph has been cleared and will play for the Steelers following the bye this week.
Rudolph took a scary hit against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 6. He appeared to be knocked unconscious on the field and had to be helped to the sideline.
In Rudolph’s absence, original third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges led the team to a win against the Chargers on Sunday night.
All of this injury news comes after legacy starter Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury in September.