PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, along with three others players have been activated from the Reserve/COVID list.

Roethlisberger, along with offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams, were placed on the list on Tuesday.

All four players are eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field.