Steelers promote QB coach Canada to offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look far to find their new offensive coordinator. The club has promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to the position.

Canada replaces Randy Fichtner. Fichtner’s contract was not renewed after the Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs. Canada joined the Steelers a year ago following several assistant coaching stints at the collegiate level.

Canada takes over an offense that sputtered down the stretch this season. Pittsburgh lost five of its final six games and finished last in the NFL in yards rushing.

Under Canada, Ben Roethlisberger went 399/608 on passes for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In 2016, Canada spent the season at the University of Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator. That season, the Panthers averaged 42 points per game, which was a school record.