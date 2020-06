The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be able to hold training camp in Latrobe, but they could take over their own home stadium.

The Steelers are preparing to hold training camp at Heinz Field according to a team spokesman:

The #Steelers are making plans to hold their 2020 Training Camp at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/rBGxplUw3X — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) June 8, 2020

The NFL barred all NFL teams from holding training camps away from team facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear if fans will be able to attend training camp practices. The Steelers did announce they hope to return to Latrobe in 2021.