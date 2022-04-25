PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NFL Draft is just days away. The 87th edition of the draft is set to take place in Las Vegas on Thursday. The Steelers enter the draft in a position that they haven’t been in years; in search of a quarterback.

Change and instability are not often associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, and the 2022 Draft marks the beginning of a lot of change. For the first time in years, they don’t have a franchise quarterback, they have a new defensive coordinator, and it’s GM Kevin Colbert’s last draft. But heading into Draft Day, Head Coach Mike Tomlin seemed overall comfortable with team’s current situation.

“Our goal is to always address all needs so we can kind of let the feel come to us in the draft and we feel comfortable that we have quality, capable guys at each and every position, and that’s what we desire,” said Tomlin. “That way, we can go into the Draft and not feel undue pressure in terms of reaching positionally, etc. We had a very productive free-agency period. We excited about the guys we were able to acquire.”

The Draft process is almost ritualistic for Tomlin, Colbert, and the Steelers. Tomlin welcomed back the “totality of the process,” which has been gone for two years because of the pandemic.

By Wednesday, Colbert says the team will have their order of players, with a mentality of taking the best-available player.

“Our top 3 picks have to become starters in the business model that we have and follow because you have to have so many players fit into so many categories,” said Colbert. “When you miss on a player in those rounds, which we have, you end up spending more money trying to replace them in free agency.”

Many expect the Steelers to draft a quarterback this year, a fact made more complicated by the death of Dwayne Haskins. Tomlin was asked how the terrible situation might decisions, he said no business decisions have been made, and the focus now is paying proper respects and supporting his family.