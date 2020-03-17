Steelers place LB Ryan Shazier on reserve/retired list

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Shazier, center, watches warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the inside linebacker Ryan Shazier on the reserved/retired list. But the team says the move doesn’t rule out the possibility of Shazier playing again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the inside linebacker Ryan Shazier on the reserved/retired list. But the team says the move doesn’t rule out the possibility of Shazier playing again.

Shazier spent the last two seasons on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a spinal injury suffered in December 2017. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert called the move “a matter of protocol” that would ensure Shazier remains involved with the team.

Shazier has made remarkable progress since the injury and has continued working out in hopes of one day being cleared to play again.