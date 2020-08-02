Steelers place James Washington, Jaylen Samuels on COVID-19 reserve list

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 02: Jaylen Samuels #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs into the end zone for a 10 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed both running back Jaylen Samuels and wide receiver James Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is compiled of players who have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine, by either testing positive or being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Steelers did not confirm if either player tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are in quarantine.

Samuels was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and played in 14 games in 2019 with four starts. He finished the season with 66 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, and added 47 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Washington was the team’s second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and played in 15 games last season, compiling 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Samuels and Washington join Justin Layne and Arrion Springs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also released eight players this afternoon, including: