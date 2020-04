Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) catches a pass in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

(WTAJ) — The Steelers pick up Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Claypool was picked 49th in the second round of the draft.

With the 49th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select WR Chase Claypool.

Claypool ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash. In his senior season with the Irish he led the team with 66 catches for 1,037 yards, 13 touchdowns and played in 13 games.