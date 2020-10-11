Steelers move to 4-0 for first time in nearly four decades

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) scores his fourth touchdown of an NFL football game on a 35-yard pass play from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the battle of Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-29.

It was a back and fourth affair between the two teams, as both teams traded a pair of touchdown through the first quarter and a half. The Steelers headed into halftime leading 17-14, with rookie Chase Claypool both first half touchdowns.

In the second half, James Conner would score to put the Steelers up 10, then the Steelers defense forced a Carson Wentz interception to set them up with good field position. Ben Roethlisberger would find Chase Claypool for another touchdown, his third on the day, and put them ahead 31-14 early in the third.

However, the Eagles would not go away, scoring two touchdowns to bring the game to 31-29 mid way through the fourth quarter. After the Eagles missed a field goal, Big Ben would find Claypool again for a 32 yard touchdown that would end up being the dagger.

Roethlisberger finished the game with 239 yards and three touchdowns, while Claypool finished with 7 receptions, 110 yards, three receiving touchdowns and one rushing.

The Steelers now move to 4-0, for the first time since 1979. They will host the Browns next week at 1 pm eastern time.