Steelers lose OL coach Adrian Klemm to Oregon Ducks

This is a photo of Adrian Klemm of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers might have some Déjà vu as they looking to fill their offensive line coaching position for a second straight season.

Adrian Klemm is leaving to take over as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach with the Oregon Ducks immediately, the Steelers announced Monday, Dec. 27. Klemm is joining the Duck’s new head coach Dan Lanning who signed on Dec. 11.

Chris Morgan, the Steeler’s current assistant offensive line coach will take over for the rest of the season.

This is the second straight season that the Steelers are looking for a replacement offensive line coach, as last season the Steelers let Shaun Sarrett go.

Klemm was in his third season with the Steelers, sitting as Sarrets assistant before moving up this season. Before the 2018 season, Klemm coached collegiately in multiple positions, most notably as associate head coach, and spent four years with UCLA from 2012 to 2016.

With Klemm leaving and Morgan taking on the rules for the rest of the season, depending on how the final two regular seasons games go and potential playoffs, which the Steelers currently have a 15% chance to make, we might also see Morgan move up, just like Klemm did this season.