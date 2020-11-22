Steelers shut down Jaguars, improve to 10-0 for first time in franchise history

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) celebrates with teammates cornerback Mike Hilton, left, and linebacker Marcus Allen, bak center, after intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers forced four Jacksonville Jaguars turnovers in their 27-3 win to move them to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history.

It wasn’t a pretty day for the offense but they got the job done. Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes, 267 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes, and the team had four as a whole.

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton struggled, completed only 16 of 37 passes, 141 yards and four interceptions. They failed to score points on all but their first possession of the game.

The Steelers will play their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving Night. It will kickoff at 8:20 pm on NBC.