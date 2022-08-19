LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the Steelers close camp Mike Tomlin named Mitch Trubisky Saturday’s starter while bumping Kenny Pickett to second string. Training camp has come to a close and the Black and Gold leave St. Vincent with high expectations.

“We gotta win the Super Bowl, it’s as simple as that,” said defensive end T.J Watt.

Reigning NFL Defensive Player Of The Year T.J Watt makes no bones about it; a championship is the priority and it’s that type of confidence that has long attracted players to the Steel City. That’s something Larry Ogunjobi couldn’t pass up.

“Anytime you’re given an opportunity for a franchise like this, you always have a responsibility. He talks about every day you gotta pay your dues for the people who came before you,” said Ogunjobi. “I’ve been watching the Steelers since I was a kid, so I understand the level of intensity and the level of just respect and all the work you have to put in to really make this thing work.”

Pittsburgh has played in eight Super Bowls and winning six, but it’s been 11 years since losing the Packers in 2011. The team has one losing season since 2000 and that’s what it means to be a Steeler.

“You kind of understand why they’ve been so good for so long,” Ogunjobi said. “Coach T does an amazing job of just rallying the guys and making them understand all the aspects of football and I feel that’s very important.”

But postseason success has been fleeting of late. The Steelers have won the AFC North three times in the past six years, but they haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, which is the longest such streak since winning their first playoff game in 1972.

“They put that in your mind, when you’re first drafted,” said offensive lineman Kevin Dotson. “You’re not just an NFL player, you’re a Steeler.”

At Mike Tomlin’s press conference, he was asked about the team’s expectations this season, but he said he’s just focused on having a good day of practice and take things day by day.