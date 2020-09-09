Steelers LB Ryan Shazier retires from football

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Shazier, center, watches warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the inside linebacker Ryan Shazier on the reserved/retired list. But the team says the move doesn’t rule out the possibility of Shazier playing again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has officially announced his retirement from the NFL on his personal social media accounts.

In a two part video posted on Twitter, Shazier explains how the game of football has impacted his life and thanks the many people in his life who made his dream come true.

“I’m here today to make sure the world knows how much today I still love football. How grateful I am for everything that football gave me. And I’m here to let the world know that today, I am officially retiring from the game I love so much,” Shazier stated in the video.

During his time with the Steelers, he amassed 299 tackles, seven sacks and seven interceptions, suiting up for 46 career games.

He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati hospital on Dec. 4, 2017, after a tackling attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals left him struggling to move. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery a few days after, and he didn’t regain movement in his legs until the following February.