PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree is betting on himself once again. Dupree and the Steelers failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension during the offseason, meaning Dupree will likely become a free agent next spring.
The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree in March after he had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019.
Dupree says he’s eager to prove his production last season wasn’t a fluke.
He added that it’s “bittersweet” that his time with the Steelers is nearing an end but remains confident he will find the right landing spot in 2021.
Steelers LB Dupree looks to prove breakout 2019 was no fluke
