Steelers’ Klemm promoted to offensive line coach

This is a photo of Adrian Klemm of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Steelers’ assistant offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has been promoted to offensive line coach, the team announced on Tuesday.

Klemm was the assistant offensive line coach for the past two seasons. He previously served in multiple positions at UCLA from 2012-16, including offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

UCLA’s offense set school records for single-season passing yards, rushing yards and total offensive yards while Klemm was there. In 2014, they set a school record for the fewest sacks allowed in a season.

Klemm played at the University of Hawaii and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft. At the 46th pick overall, he spent five seasons in New England before playing his sixth and final season in Green Bay.