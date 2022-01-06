Steelers Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19/ reserve

Black & Gold Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. defends during the first half of an NFL football game as Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced wide receiver Dionate Johnson and center Kendrick Green were placed on the COVID-19/ reserve list.

The offensive duo join cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the COVID list.

Johnson is leading the Steelers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Additionally, he has been targeted twice as much as the next leading receiver.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Pittsburgh Steelers

Black and Gold Today – Standings/Schedule

Don't Miss