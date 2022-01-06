Steelers Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19/ reserve

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced wide receiver Dionate Johnson and center Kendrick Green were placed on the COVID-19/ reserve list.
The offensive duo join cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the COVID list.
Johnson is leading the Steelers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Additionally, he has been targeted twice as much as the next leading receiver.
