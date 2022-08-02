LATROBE, Pa (WTAJ) — The “hold-in” for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson continues as the wide receiver market continues to inflate across the NFL.

Since camps opened, the Seahawks have inked a $72M extension with DK Metcalf, while the 49ERS extend Deebo Samuel with a $71.5M deal. But as the Steelers move into their second full week, still no deal for Johnson.

But it’s not for a lack of trying, said General Manager Omar Khan on Tuesday, August 2.

“Conversations we have with Diontae and his representatives are going to stay between us,” Khan said during a regularly scheduled press conference Tuesday. “We won’t discuss them publicly, but, we’ve been in conversations.”

Khan’s comments were the first public acknowledgment of negotiations between the 26-year-old receiver and the team. Johnson has nearly 2,800 yards and 20 TDs in three seasons with the Steelers and statistically aligns with some of the recently paid wideouts in the league. But without a deal, Johnson has worked out alone during camp.

“You want everyone out practicing. But, you know, we’ve we’ve taken the approach that, you know, we were using it as an opportunity to look at the other guys that are that are practicing that, especially the young guys get some some good work,” Khan said. “I can say, you know, we want Diontae, you know, we’re excited to have the artist part of this team. And, you know, we we hope he’s going to be a Steeler for a long time.”

Johnson is following the steps of both T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick who used a “hold-in” in recent years to earn massive extensions.