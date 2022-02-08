Steelers interview ESPN’s Riddick for GM job

ESPN insider Louis Riddick on the field before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed ESPN’s Louis Riddick for their opening general manager job, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is scheduled to step down following the 2022 draft. He joined Pittsburgh in 2000 and had been working on a year-to-year basis over the past few seasons saying he’d stay with the Steelers for the remainder of Ben Roethlisberger’s career.

Riddick is part of the network’s Monday Night Football broadcast team. He joined ESPN in 2013 after spending seven seasons as an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles. Riddick spent six prior seasons with the now Washington Commanders.

Reports have linked Riddick to prior general manager openings in the past, most recently in 2020 he was reportedly a candidate for both the Texans and Lions’ GM jobs.

Riddick played college football at Pitt, and was a ninth round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.