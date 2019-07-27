Steelers hold first training camp practice Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have the same kind of flash and flair you saw last year when they arrived to training camp.

You did not see any helicopters or pro wrestling outfits – just some sandals, TVs and pillows.

The Steelers will have a new look without wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell. Both of those players grabbed plenty of headlines with their play and for their lives off the field.

Watch the video above to hear how this year’s Steelers team looks to move on after a quiet offseason.