Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant

FILE – Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media before an NFL football practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to be their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Currently, Flores has a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. Flores was shockingly fired by the Dolphins and was passed over for numerous head coaching opportunities despite analysts feeling he was one of the stronger candidates

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

During his three-year stint with Maimi, Flores had a record of 24-25 guiding the Dolphins to its first back-to-back winning seasons in the past 20 years. They looked to be on the rise after finishing with 19 wins and 14 losses over his past two seasons.

He also served under Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots as a member of the defensive staff for more than 11 seasons.