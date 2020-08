With sports in America surrounded by some shade of doubt, there is a sound that might give sports fans some comfort.

That’s the thud, smack, and crackle that comes with a collision on an NFL football field.

A number of NFL teams held their first practice with full pads at training camp Monday. The Steelers were one of those teams.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Juju Smith-Schuster on what full pads day No. 1 means to the guys suiting up.