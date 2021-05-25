Steelers sign Harris to $13.1 million contract

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) reacts to his touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie running back Najee Harris to a four-year $13.1 million contract.

Harris was the team’s No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his time at the University of Alabama, he was the all-time leading rusher with 3,843 career yards.

Pen to paper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/88EeEjlDBs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021

Harris also led Alabama in all-time touchdowns (57), including a school-record of 46 rushing touchdowns and 11 receiving touchdowns. He has 4,624 all-purpose yards in total, ranking him second in Crimson Tide history.

He rushed for 100 plus yards 13 times in his career. During the team’s rookie minicamp, Harris said the key for him is to just come in and learn.