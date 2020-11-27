Steelers game against Ravens is postponed again

According to a report by ESPN, Sunday’s Steelers vs. Ravens matchup has been pushed back even later. The NFL then released a statement confirming the news.

The Steelers will now play the Ravens on Tuesday night.

Ravens-Steelers being tentatively moved from Sunday to Tuesday night, per @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

This is the second time the Steelers/Ravens game has been postponed. After a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore, the game was pushed from Thanksgiving night to Sunday.

The COVID-19 troubles continued for Baltimore. Quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Jackson is one of a dozen players to test positive for COVID-19 this week. The list also includes running backs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Calais Campbell.

Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for the Ravens pending anymore positive tests.

The cases seem to have stemmed from a Ravens staff member.