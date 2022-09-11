PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers believe T.J. Watt tore his left pectoral in their overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a Tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he said the Steelers believe Watt tore his pec and is scheduled to undergo scans on Monday to confirm.

Watt is among the star defensive players in the NFL and is the reigning 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. In their OT win against the Bengals, Watt recorded a sack and an interception. Last season he tied the NFL single-season record with 22 1/2 sacks.