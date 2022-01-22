Steelers’ defensive coordinator Keith Butler announces retirement

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pittsburgh Steeler’s Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler is hanging up the headset and calling an end to his coaching career.

According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor’s Twitter, Butler told the Steelers that he was retiring and creating an opening for someone else to come and coach the defense.

Butler started his coaching career with the college of Memphis in 1990. He got his fist introduction in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 1992-2002. Then he took the opportunity to be the Steelers’ linebacker coach in 2003 and then took over calling the plays for the defense in 2015.

In the 2021 NFL season, the Steelers defense ranked 20th in point per game allowed in the NFL. They also ranked ninth in the league for the most passing yards per game and ranked 32 for rushing yard allowed in a game.