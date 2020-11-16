Steelers defeat Bengals, move to 9-0 for first time in franchise history

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates with Chukwuma Okorafor (76) his scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are now off to 9-0 with their blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10.

This is the first time in the franchise’s history that the Steelers have started 9-0. The offense had a big day, led by Ben Roethlisberger, who threw for a season high 333 yards and four touchdowns.

Rookie Chase Claypool continues to impress, as he scored two more touchdowns on the day to move him to nine on the season. The defense sacked rookie Joe Burrow four times, and forced two fumbles on the day.

The Steelers will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, and it will be a 1 pm start time.