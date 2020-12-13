Steelers clinch playoff spot with Dolphins loss

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster after scoring on a 50-yard pass play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff bound after the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Miami Dolphins earlier this afternoon.

The Steelers are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. They join the Chiefs as the only teams in the AFC to clinch a berth thus far.

The black and gold look to bounce back after their loss to the Washington Football Team last Monday, suffering their first loss of the season.

They will be in Buffalo tonight to take on the Bills at 8:20 ET. Steelers look to stay ahead of the Chiefs, who are right behind the Steelers in the race for the number one seed.