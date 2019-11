Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes as he is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched starting quarterback Mason Rudolph in favor of backup Devlin Hodges.

The change came in the first possession of the third quarter, with the Steelers trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 7-3.

Devlin Hodges in at QB for the #Steelers. Mason Rudolph standing on the sideline, helmet still on. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2019

Rudolph finished the first half completing 8 of 16 passes for 53 yards and an interception.

Devlin Hodges has just passed for a 79 yard touchdown to James Washington on his first series for the Steelers offense.