Steelers add depth at running back, receiver among other positions on Day two and three of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers went old school during the 2020 NFL draft. The team used five of its six selections on college seniors.

Their draft started by drafting Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round.

Third-round pick Alex Highsmith from Charlotte 49ers looks to provide additional pass rushing for the Steelers after amassing 21.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2018.

Then, on Day 3, the Steelers drafted another running back, Anthony McFarland in the fourth round from Maryland. He was the lone selection that was not a senior. In two seasons with the Terrapins, McFarland amassed 245 carries, for 1,648 yards 12 touchdowns. He joins the Steelers backfield of James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, and Benny Snell Jr.

About 11 picks later, the Steelers added depth to their offensive line by drafting offensive lineman Kevin Dotson from Louisiana Lafayette. He is a four year starter who excels in run blocking.

After not making picks in the fifth round, the Steelers took safety Antoine Brooks Jr., also from Maryland, in the sixth round. Brooks will look to compete for time on the field in the Steel City secondary, and will likely see a lot of time on their special teams units.

Finally, the Steelers wrapped up their final pick by selecting Carlos Davis from Nebraska. Davis is a defensive lineman and will also look to compete for a roster spot come mini-camp, then training camp.

General manager Kevin Colbert said the decision to focus on more experienced players was just coincidental and had nothing to do with the uncertain off-season brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.