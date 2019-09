PITTSBURGH, (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dolphins wanted a 1 for Minkah Fitzpatrick and they get it from the 0-2 Steelers, who are now rolling the dice on Mason Rudolph. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

The Steelers are giving up their 2020 first-round draft pick.