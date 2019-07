The last time you saw former Kentucky running back Benny Snell in a game, he put up 144 yards and two touchdowns on Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Snell in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Now he is competing in his first training camp in the league.

Snell looks to add depth to a running back group led by Pro Bowl running back James Conner.

Watch the video above to hear from Snell on his first camp with the Steelers.