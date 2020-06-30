Roethlisberger set to shake off rust once NFL camps start up

Ben Roethlisberger missed nearly the entire 2019 season, had elbow surgery and grew a grizzly beard.

Once NFL training camps start up, he is set to return to the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger had surgery after injuring his elbow in just the second week of the regular season last year. He vowed to not shave his beard or get a haircut until he could throw to his teammates.

He’s had a trim. Now his coaches and teammates will have the chance to watch him work in person starting on July 28 when NFL players report for training camp.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recently caught up with media members on a virtual press conference. He gives his thoughts on Roethlisberger’s progress in the video at the top of this story.