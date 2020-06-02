Report: Steelers will not hold training camp in Latrobe this year

The Steelers will not take over the campus of Saint Vincent College for training camp this time around.
According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has instructed all teams to hold training camps at their own facilities. You would think this is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the sports world for the past few months.
The Steelers usually hold training camp in Latrobe, Pa. Instead, it looks like camp will stay on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
News of other teams not tripping to camp destinations started breaking throughout Tuesday:
The Steelers have held camp in Latrobe for the past 54 years.