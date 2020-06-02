Report: Steelers will not hold training camp in Latrobe this year

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) goes through drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Latrobe, Pa.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers will not take over the campus of Saint Vincent College for training camp this time around.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has instructed all teams to hold training camps at their own facilities. You would think this is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the sports world for the past few months.

And so the NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer's training camps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

The Steelers usually hold training camp in Latrobe, Pa. Instead, it looks like camp will stay on the South Side of Pittsburgh.

News of other teams not tripping to camp destinations started breaking throughout Tuesday:

The Panthers will not hold training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the first time in team history dating back to 1995. A source told WSPA TV In Spartanburg the NFL soon will make an announcement that teams must remain at… https://t.co/KfiTRxt8vS — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 2, 2020

The Cowboys will not be heading to Oxnard, California, for training camp this summer with the league directing teams to remain at their own facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple sources. Last week coach Mike McCarthy said… https://t.co/QA5FBlYkef — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 2, 2020

The Steelers have held camp in Latrobe for the past 54 years.