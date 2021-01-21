REPORT: Steelers to sign ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly reached an agreement to sign QB Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract after a meeting with the team Thursday, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Steelers and former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins now have officially reached agreement on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

This comes as questions and speculation surrounding Ben Roethlisberger’s future with the team have been raised after the Steelers playoff ending defeat against the Cleveland Browns.

Haskins was cut by the Washington Football Team in late December, after just 13 starts in less than two years. He threw for 1,439 passing yards in 2020 and made 148 completions.

Haskins full player stats can be found here.