Report: Steelers linebacker Vince Williams to stay with Pittsburgh

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Steelers linebacker will re-sign with the team after being cut earlier this offseason.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Vince Williams chose to play for the Steelers even though he had offers to play elsewhere.

The Steelers are re-signing linebacker Vince Williams, per sources. He had other offers but wanted to stay in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2021

Williams is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers. He is 31 years old and has only played for Pittsburgh after the team drafted him in 2013.

The team cut Williams in March to help clear some salary cap space.

The linebacker has been a consistent starter for the Steelers throughout his time with the team.