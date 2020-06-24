Report: Roethlisberger revealed off-field addictions in religious virtual conference

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass the ball during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

According to a report by ESPN, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed past addictions to alcohol and pornography while speaking on a “virtual conference for Christian men.”

ESPN reports Roethlisberger shared his story of how his faith played a role in his battle with off-the-field vices. According to the report, here is what Roethlisberger had to say during the conference:

“It’s not always easy,” Roethlisberger said, talking to Tunch Ilkin, a former Steelers player and one of the event’s hosts. “People don’t realize all the time that us athletes, we’re human. We sin like everybody else. I am no different. We make mistakes. We get addicted to things. We sin. We’re human. I think sometimes we get put on this pedestal where we can’t make mistakes. I’ve fallen as short as anybody. I’ve been addicted to alcohol. I’ve been addicted to pornography, which makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be.

“But you have to dedicate yourself and understand that you can get out of it because of the grace of God and him saying, ‘Listen, you’re good enough for me the way you are. You don’t have to be perfect.'”

The annual event is called “ManUp Pittsburgh.” This year the event was held virtually as a 90-minute virtual conference due to COVID-19.

The Steelers quarterback is returning from elbow surgery and missed nearly the entire 2019 season. He recently cut his hair and trimmed his beard – which he vowed to avoid until he was able to throw to his teammates again.