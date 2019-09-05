Report: Raiders likely to suspend Brown after altercation with GM

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It’s the gift that keeps on giving for Steelers fans.

Former Pittsburgh wide receiver and current Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is likely to be suspended by his new team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This stems just a day after reportedly Brown and GM Mike Mayock got in an altercation where Brown had to be physically restrained by teammates. If the Raiders end up suspending the all-pro receiver, it could void his more than $30 million in guaranteed money signed earlier this year.

This all started this week when Brown posted a picture to Instagram venting his frustrations over fines given out to him by Mayock.

The Raiders open the season Monday night against the Denver Broncos.