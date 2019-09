FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up for the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Brown is part of a new receiving corps that will join a revamped offensive line led by Trent Brown and a first-round running in Josh Jacobs that could provide quarterback Derek Carr with his best supporting cast in six seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

OAKLAND, Ca. (WTAJ) — The saga between the Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown has finally ended.

The team recently tweeted out that they have parted ways with the star receiver.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

This comes hours after Brown released an Instagram post where he asked the Raiders to release him. Brown never played a down for the Raiders.

Brown now becomes a free agent.