Report: NFL Preseason to be cut in half

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers were set to have five preseason games and now they might only play two.

According to a report by Pro Football Talk, the NFL is set to eliminate each team’s first and last preseason game. Also, the schedule will shuffle to give each NFL team one home preseason game.

Pittsburgh was set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 14 and travel to the Carolina Panthers on September 3. Now both of those games are set to be canceled.

That would leave the Steelers with the following preseason schedule:

Aug. 23 vs. New Orleans 8 p.m.

Aug. 28 at New York Jets 7:30 p.m.

According to the report, the NFL is set to announce the changes by on Thursday or sooner.

The Hall of Fame game between the Steelers and Cowboys has already been canceled.