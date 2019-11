Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to multiple reports from ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett claims Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a “racial slur” during their melee last Thursday night.

In an appeal with the NFL, Browns’ DE Myles Garrett alleged that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to last week's brawl on Thursday Night Football, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson and me, an accusation the Steelers’ QB strongly denies.https://t.co/NUQfAJdo6B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Garrett announced this in his appeal to the league for his indefinite suspension.

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, says in a statement that Garrett’s claim is untrue.

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, now has responded to Myles Garrett’s accusations: pic.twitter.com/aQj5FxW2cq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.