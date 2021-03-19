Report: Juju Smith-Schuster stays with Steelers for another season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster will stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers for another year, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers and Smith-Schuster agreed on a one-year deal worth $8 million. He received better offers from the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, according to Rapoport, but decided to stay in Pittsburgh.

JuJu to the #Steelers on a 1-year worth $8M, source said. He had better offers from the #Ravens and the #Chiefs. But stays in PIT. https://t.co/Kz9aaR1srN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Smith-Schuster has been with the team since 2017. During the 2020 season, he caught 97 passes for 831 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per carry.

Some notable Steelers that will be sticking around for another season include Ben Roethlisberger, Marcus Allen, J.C. Hassenauer and Ray-Ray McCloud. General manager Kevin Colbert also received a one-year extension on his contract.