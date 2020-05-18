Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back throwing to his teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looked like a wild man for a while. His hair and beard had grown noticeably long as he rehabbed from elbow surgery.

It turns out, all of this was planned. Roethlisberger revealed he would not cut his hair or beard until he was able to throw passes to his teammates.

The quarterback revealed he is back throwing to teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer in a social media video Monday. Then, he finally got a haircut.

Roethlisberger injured his elbow in just the second week of the 2019 in a game against Seattle. He missed the rest of the season after having elbow surgery.