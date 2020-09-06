QB Paxton Lynch, WR Ryan Switzer among Steelers cuts

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Ryan Switzer #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball after making a reception against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ/AP) — Quarterback Paxton Lynch’s NFL odyssey might have to continue somewhere other than Pittsburgh.

The Steelers cut the former first-round pick while trimming their roster to 53 players. Lynch was taken 26th overall by Denver in 2016 and signed with Pittsburgh last October to provide some depth. Lynch’s size and pedigree intrigued the Steelers but he was unable to beat out Devlin “Duck” Hodges to serve as the third quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Other notable cuts for the Steelers included wide receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive tackle Dan McCullers. Former Penn State receivers Saeed Blacknall and De’Andre Thompkins were also among the players cut yesterday.

However, former Penn State safety Marcus Allen has made the roster, as he continue to make the transition to linebacker.